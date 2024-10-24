You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1998047

Ashanti Region: Police probe fatal NDC rally accident in Ejura as eight-year-old girl dies

The police are investigating the incident. The police are investigating the incident.

An eight-year-old girl, Musharafat Awudu, tragically died in an accident at Hiawuanwu, Ejura/Sekyedumase, when an overcrowded tricycle overturned on its way to an NDC political rally.

The accident occurred as the rider tried to avoid a collision, causing the vehicle to flip, injuring several others.

Musharafat was pronounced dead at the Ejura Government Hospital.

The police are investigating, and NDC officials expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The National Road Safety Authority has called for heightened road safety measures during political campaigns to prevent similar tragedies.

