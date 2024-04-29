Ashanti Region: Tragic accident claims five lives, leaves over 14 critically injured

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A tragic accident at Dadwen area near Obuasi in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region has resulted in the loss of five lives and left over 14 individuals critically injured.



The incident, which occurred at the intersection of several roads, involved multiple vehicles, including a Toyota Hiace ‘trotro’, a trailer, and a Jetta salon car.



The Toyota Hiace ‘trotro’ was reportedly traveling from Dunkwa to Kumasi when the driver, 19-year-old Osei Ahenkorah, lost control of the vehicle. The ‘trotro’ veered off its lane and collided with the trailer, which was heading from the Anwiankwanta highway to Obuasi, Adomonline reports.



The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives at the scene.



Among the passengers aboard the Toyota vehicle were children, and out of the 20 passengers, fourteen sustained injuries.



Tragically, one of the injured passengers later succumbed to their injuries at the AGA hospital shortly after admission. The driver and mate of the trailer vehicle, driven by 41-year-old Kofi Mahama, survived the collision.



The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue for further arrangements.



The incident has highlighted the importance of road safety measures and the need for drivers to adhere to speed limits and other traffic regulations to prevent such tragic accidents in the future