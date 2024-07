Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to unveil Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region. This announcement was made by Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP's National Organiser, via Facebook.



The party will soon announce the details of the event, including the date, time, and



venue, where Dr. Opoku Prempeh will be officially introduced as Dr. Bawumia's running mate.



"Ashanti Region to host the official outdooring ceremony of the running-mate to the next President, H.E. Bawumia," Nana Boakye posted.