Ashanti Region tops voter registration numbers, Savannah Region lowest

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission has provided an updated total of persons registered in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, addressing earlier errors in the publication of figures.



In a letter signed by Mr. Fred Tetteh, the deputy Director for Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation Department of the Commission, it was clarified that the anomalies have been corrected.



According to the letter dated May 12, 2024, the Commission noted a consistent increase in the number of first-time voters registering in their data system.



An infograph released by the Commission revealed that on the second day of registration, 19,267 persons registered, which increased to 48,616 and 58,614 on days three and four respectively.



The Ashanti region recorded the highest turnout with 25,558 new registrants, followed by the Greater Accra region with 17,837. In contrast, the Savannah region had the lowest turnout as of day four, with 2,989 new registrants.



The Commission expressed optimism about achieving higher figures in the coming days as they continue to address challenges encountered during the registration exercise.







