Ashanti Region will not support NPP in the upcoming December polls – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Former Kumasi Mayor, Michael Kojo Bonsu, claims the Ashanti Region, traditionally a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold, will not support the party in the upcoming December elections.



He argues that the NPP has failed to deliver on its campaign promises, causing disillusionment among residents despite their historical loyalty.



This contrasts with NPP’s plans, as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to NPP’s candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, aims to secure 85% of votes in the region.



The shift in support could impact the party’s overall performance in the upcoming elections.