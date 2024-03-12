Ashanti Regional Minister denies allegations of doctors' forced eviction for development

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has refuted claims suggesting that doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are being compelled to vacate their bungalows in Danyame by private developers.



Mensah disclosed that the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is relocating all government workers residing within an area of state lands near Danyame and Nhyiaeso, which have been ceded to the Manhyia Palace.



He clarified that new facilities are being constructed for the affected government workers, countering allegations of forced eviction. He assured that the relocation aims to enhance the working conditions of the employees.



"A portion of state lands within Danyame and Nhyiaeso have been ceded to Manhyia, and consequently, we need to relocate all government workers residing within that vicinity. Some of the structures occupy substantial plots of land, and in such cases, we demolish them to construct more buildings to accommodate the workers adequately."



Meanwhile, doctors at KATH and other medical staff are contemplating leaving their duties to search for alternative accommodation following purported takeover of their current residences by private developers.



A crucial meeting is currently in progress among the health workers to address the accommodation challenges they are confronting.



Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, the Ashanti Regional President of the Ghana Medical Association, expressed disappointment at the sudden displacement of hospital staff from their homes. He highlighted an agreement with Manhyia Palace for new accommodations before the land handover, which allegedly has not been honored.



"We had an agreement with Manhyia that a new place be prepared for us to move in before they take possession of the land, but this agreement has been disregarded. Therefore, we are meeting this morning to discuss our next steps," he stated.