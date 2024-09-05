Ashanti Regional NPP Council resolves another dispute ahead of elections

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: The Chronicle

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has successfully mediated another significant dispute out of court, ahead of the December elections.



The Kumasi High Court struck out an injunction application filed by Mr. Yaw Amoah Gyamih, a founding member, against parliamentary candidate Mr. Kwame Asafo Adjei Ayeh.



The case was resolved through the Council's intervention, with the court noting that focusing on campaigning was more beneficial than litigation.



This follows recent resolutions of disputes in Offinso North and the return of former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi to the party.