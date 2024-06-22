Ashanti Regional Security Council cautions against the use of land guards

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has warned against the illegal operations of land guards in the region.



In a statement, Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah cautioned that those who engage land guards will be arrested, prosecuted, and arraigned in court, along with the land guards themselves.



The council urged citizens to use proper procedures to resolve land disputes, rather than employing land guards, whose activities often lead to violence.



The council appealed for cooperation to maintain peace and order in the region.