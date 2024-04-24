Ashanti Youth Group of NDC condemns party's decision to abstain from Ejisu by-election

Politics of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

The Ashanti Youth Group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly criticized the party's decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming by-election in Ejisu, describing it as a disappointing move that undermines democratic principles and deprives the youth of the Ashanti Region of a vital opportunity to represent their party and constituents in Parliament.



According to Daily Guide reports, the unexpected boycott has sparked deep discontent and intense anger among the Ashanti Youth Group, highlighting what they perceive as discrimination and neglect of the Ashanti Region within the party's political strategies.



In a statement signed by Yaw Opoku Asamoah Gyekye, a representative of the Ashanti Youth Group, NDC, the group pointed out that the decision to abstain from the by-election contradicts the NDC's enthusiastic participation in elections in other regions, particularly the Northern and Volta Regions, and has been viewed as biased and tribalistic, relegating the Ashanti Region to a secondary status within the party's political calculations.



The move has raised concerns about the lack of equal opportunities for all NDC members regardless of their geographical locations, undermining the party's core principles of inclusivity and fairness.



The perceived involvement of the party's leadership, particularly flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has been criticized as a breach of trust and indicative of discriminatory tendencies that could negatively impact the party's unity and democratic credibility.



The Ashanti Youth Group is calling for an immediate reconsideration of the decision to boycott the by-election, urging the NDC leadership to realign its position in line with democratic values and respect for the collective voice of the Ashanti youth.



The exclusionary approach taken in this instance goes against the party's principles and values, necessitating a more balanced and inclusive approach that respects the dignity and equal participation rights of all party members.



While expressing a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issue, the Ashanti Youth Group has emphasized its readiness to take further action if its concerns are not satisfactorily addressed.



The group's solidarity is based on democratic principles and shared NDC ideals, with a firm stance against any compromise on dignity and equal participation among party members.



To uphold democratic principles and maintain the unity of the NDC, it is crucial for the party's leadership to heed the concerns of the Ashanti Youth Group and reconsider its decision regarding the Ejisu by-election, ensuring that the values of fairness and inclusivity are upheld in all party engagements