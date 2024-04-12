Ashanti region: Pregnant woman fatally shot in Adinkrakrom

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A pregnant woman identified only as Ama was fatally shot at Adinkrakrom in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti region on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



Jackson Sikanya, the Assemblyman, confirmed the incident during an interview on Adom FM, revealing that Ama was shot through the window of her room.



"Following the sound of the gunshot, some individuals rushed to the scene, while others spotted a man fleeing behind the building. Despite attempts to pursue him, he managed to evade capture, and residents later discovered blocks stacked behind the room," Sikanya recounted.



Residents suspect that Ama's ex-lover, who claimed paternity of her unborn child, is responsible for her death. Prior to the tragic incident, the ex-lover had reportedly warned Ama's current partner to keep away from her.



The ex-lover has since fled the town, prompting a police manhunt for the suspect.