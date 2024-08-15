Ashanti regional NPP executives gravely divided

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tensions within the Ashanti Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) surfaced on August 11, as several key members, including First Vice Chairman Patrick Acheampong, boycotted the inauguration of the regional campaign team in Kumasi.



They claim they were sidelined by Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who allegedly makes decisions without consulting them.



Despite high-profile attendees like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Opare, the division raises concerns about the party's unity ahead of the 2024 elections.



Dr. Prempeh remains confident, predicting the NPP will secure 85% of the Ashanti Region's vote.