Asiedu Nketia suspends Bono region “retail campaign” tour over parliamentary developments

Politics of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has paused his "retail campaign" tour in the Bono Region due to ongoing parliamentary issues.



Speaking at Banda Ahenkro, he emphasized the need to prioritize the developments in Parliament.



The tour, which aimed to engage voters in 12 constituencies, was halted after three days, during which he visited Dormaa Central, Dormaa West, Wenchi, and Banda.



Asiedu Nketia's decision shows the party’s adaptability to current political events, with plans to resume the tour later in constituencies like Tain, Sunyani, and Berekum.