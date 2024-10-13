Asiedu Nketia urges Muslims to remain with NDC

Politics of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: GNA

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC, has urged the Muslim community in Zongo to stay loyal to the party, calling it their true home.



During a campaign in Ketu South, he emphasized that voting for the NDC in December's elections is a vote for their protection and equal treatment as citizens.



He cautioned against the ruling New Patriotic Party's deceit.



NDC Parliamentary candidate Abla Dzifa Gomashie supported this message, urging constituents to consider the country's economic hardships when voting.



Attendees pledged their loyalty to the NDC, seeking change amid rising food prices.