Asiedu Nketiah calls for urgent action on unsolved deaths of MPs

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed serious concerns over the lack of progress in resolving the murders of several Members of Parliament affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, Nketiah underscored the disturbing trend of political violence in Ghana, expressing apprehension that the nation is descending into a state where power struggles lead to fatal consequences.



Pointing to cases such as the deaths of J.B. Danquah Adu, Ekow Quansah Hayford, and John Kumah, Nketiah lamented the mysterious circumstances surrounding these incidents. He criticised the apparent lack of concrete action from authorities, highlighting the absence of arrests or meaningful progress in the investigations.



Nketiah urged the police to provide transparency by addressing the nation and offering updates on the status of the investigations.



"This is a critical issue, the police should be addressing the nation, as to the steps they are taking," he said.



He also called on the government to prioritise the safety of elected officials and ensure that those responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to justice.