Asogli Chiefs reject proposed renaming of Ho Technical University after Ephriam Amu

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chiefs of the Asogli State have strongly objected to the government's plan to rename Ho Technical University after Dr. Ephriam Amu, expressing their discontent during a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024.



The proposal, first introduced in February 2018, has sparked criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.



The Asogli State Council denounced the decision as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, emphasizing the absence of engagement with major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the custodians of the land.



Representing the Asogli State Council, Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII reiterated their opposition, stressing that the renaming disregards the university's identity and legacy, and fails to consider the perspectives of those directly impacted.



"Our attention has once again been drawn to attempts by authorities of the Ho Technical University and the government to rename the institute to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical Institute. The Asogli State Council wishes to reaffirm our strong opposition to the government’s decision to rename the university without consulting the chiefs and people of Ho," Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII said.



"The Asogli State Council views the decision to rename the institution without due consultation as an unfortunate, misplaced and disrespectful decision," he added.