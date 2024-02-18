Assault on Cape FM Journalist: Hawa Koomson has shown good faith – GJA

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: CNR

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has acknowledged that Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya, has demonstrated good faith in her cooperation on the assault case involving David Kobenna, the morning show host of Cape FM.



Following consultation with its media partners, the Association has lifted the media blackout previously imposed on the Awutu-Senya MP and has urged all journalists and media houses to adhere to this decision.



This decision was made after a meeting between the GJA and its media partners on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to reconsider the blacklist placed on the MP.



The blackout was initially imposed to seek justice for Mr Kobenna, who was assaulted by individuals wearing a T-shirt branded with the MP’s name during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region, in Cape Coast, on January 4, 2024.



In an interview on Citi FM, GJA President Albert Dwumfour indicated that Ms. Koomson had fulfilled her promise to engage with the GJA to resolve the issue by meeting with the National Executive of the Association, along with the Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



Mr. Dwumfour stated that Ms. Koomson has also committed to providing all necessary support to ensure justice for David Kobenna.



The GJA President commended the MP’s good intentions and honourable conduct.



“We believe Hawa Koomson has shown good faith. She has demonstrated the fact that she is indeed an honourable member by redeeming her promise and her call to meet with the GJA and collaborate with us to help us to arrest the perpetrators of this attack,” he stated.