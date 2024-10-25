Assembly Members from 29 MMDAs in Greater Accra endorse Mahama for December election

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

A group of Assembly Members from 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in Greater Accra has officially endorsed John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, for the December 7th election.



After reviewing the NDC’s manifesto, they expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to address Ghana’s economic and developmental challenges.



The convener, Mr. Ziyad Musah, praised Mahama's record in job creation, youth development, and local governance, urging Ghanaians to support him.



He also criticized the current government for failing to deliver on economic promises, stressing the need for change to restore hope and stability.