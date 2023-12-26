Assemblywoman-elect promises to increase women inclusion in nation building

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: GNA

Juliana Awasan, the newly elected Assemblywoman for the Keri South Electoral Area in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has pledged to engage women to increase their numbers for effective nation building.



Awasan, the only female elected to represent the Ninth Assembly of Nkwanta South, obtained 947 votes as against her opponent, Bright Gesuokong, who had 783 at the end of the polls.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after her victory, she said women inclusion in local governance was key to national development and urged her female counterparts to involve themselves in governance at the grassroots for effective nation building.



Awasan commended the electorates for choosing her to represent them at Assembly and promised to deliver to expectation.



“I will not disappoint you,” she said.