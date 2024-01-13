Asset declaration among ‘useless’ provisions in the constitution – Member of Council of State

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Professor Ivy Magaret Amoakohene, a former High Commissioner to Canada, has described the asset declaration provision outlined in the country's constitution as "useless."



Professor Amoakohene expressed her dissatisfaction with the process of declaration, citing ineffectiveness and a lack of rigor in the institutions responsible for overseeing the activity.



“What I know is that, perhaps our institutions to check corruption are not rigorous enough, so you have been appointed a High Commissioner, you are supposed to complete your asset declaration forms and nobody gets to see what it is,” she said.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on January 12, 2023, Amoakohene who doubles as a current member of the Council of State shed light on her personal experience with the asset declaration process during her tenure.



According to her, the procedures she underwent to declare her assets were not only ineffective but also lacked transparency.



“In fact, I have forgotten what I wrote in mine because you take it to the Auditor General, when you get there, the officer takes it, puts it somewhere and it is stacked away somewhere, so how do you know that what I have in there is actually my property?” she added.



Professor Amoakohene argued that if individuals claim to possess certain assets, they should be required to provide proof, especially given their roles in public office.



“If I say that I have 3 houses, I should show proof that these are my houses, because your interest is what I have acquired in public office, and you want to see what I have at the end of the service, which is something I have acquired during the service or it is a something I had already.



“And you fill a form and nobody gets to know what is in there, not even the Auditor General himself.



“And so, for me, it is one of those useless exercises we have in our constitution, and maybe we have to have a second look and see what we can do,” she added.



Declaration of assets and liabilities by public office holders



According to the constitution, A person who holds a public office shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all properties or assets owned by him/her; and (b) all liabilities owed by him/her; whether directly or indirectly.



