Assin Fosu identified as hub for organised crime

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The town of Assin Fosu in the Central region has been identified as a significant hub for serious organized crimes in Ghana, particularly in the areas of human trafficking and bank fraud, according to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



Leo Anthony Siamah, Deputy Head of Legal and Prosecution at EOCO, revealed that criminal groups in Assin Fosu operate with a well-established leadership pattern, featuring three or four layers of hierarchy.



He emphasized their focus on human trafficking and bank fraud as major criminal activities.



One of the challenges faced in combating these criminal groups is their connections to influential individuals, including politicians. Siamah highlighted instances where individuals with political ties emerge during investigations, complicating efforts to address the issue.



He expressed concern about the use of cryptocurrency by these criminal groups for money laundering, noting that it has become a new challenge for law enforcement.



Siamah stressed the difficulty of enforcing regulations, such as the Bank of Ghana directive requiring the declaration of amounts exceeding ten thousand dollars at entry points, due to the anonymity associated with cryptocurrency transactions.



The revelation underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to address the multifaceted challenges posed by organized crime in Assin Fosu and highlights the evolving nature of criminal activities, including their adaptation to modern technologies like cryptocurrency.