Assin Odumase holds fundraiser for modern durbar ground

Regional News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Assin Odumase in the Assin South District hosted a homecoming event to gather funds for a new durbar ground. The occasion saw a turnout of dignitaries, including MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour and DCE Madam Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah.



The community has already constructed and roofed three structures at the durbar ground, funded by special annual development levies.



According to Graphic Online, non-resident males contribute GH¢200, females GH¢100, and resident citizens GH¢50 for males and GH¢30 for females.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour praised the community's unity and encouraged them to continue their efforts. He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting communities engaged in self-help projects to enhance living standards.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour also mentioned his personal contributions, including GH¢3,500 for water system improvements, while the district assembly constructed a bridge linking the town with nearby communities. He and Madam Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah donated GH¢1,500 towards the durbar ground.



Joseph Kofi Damptey, an independent parliamentary candidate, contributed GH¢1,500, and businessman John Asiedu donated GH¢2,300 and 20 bags of cement. The regent of Assin Odumase, Nana Kwabena Amoako, praised the custodians of the development levies for their transparency and urged continued support.



The event raised a total of GH¢20,000 for the project. Activities also included a quiz competition among local schools, health screenings, and a clean-up exercise to enhance sanitation in the town.