Asutifi South: 4 out of 10 children involved in ‘child labour’

General News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

In the Asutifi South district of the Ahafo Region, approximately 3-4 out of 10 children are engaged in child labor, according to Joseph Baradoe, Executive Director of Nature Aid.



Child labor involved work that harms children's physical and mental development, and in this area, children are working on cocoa farms or in illegal mining.



Many of these children are from northern Ghana and are not in school. Nature Aid has rescued some of these children, including one who was attacked by a mining community and is now in school with a scholarship from DKA Austria.