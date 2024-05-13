Asutifi South MP arrested over voter registration disturbances

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

The Ghana Police Service has detained Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, in relation to the disruptions that took place at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.



The disturbances led to one individual sustaining injuries, who is currently receiving medical treatment.



The police press release announced the arrest, stating that they are also searching for other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.



The exact nature of Mr. Dauda's alleged role in the disruptions has not been disclosed, as investigations are ongoing.



The Limited Voter Registration Exercise, which began on May 7, 2024, aims to register 623,000 eligible individuals onto the electoral register.



However, the process has been marred by various incidents of law violations at several registration centers across the country.



Similar incidents of disturbances have been reported at centers in Cape Coast (Central Region), Kukuom (Ahafo Region), and Adugyama (Ashanti Region). A separate police statement condemned these actions, warning that those found engaging in such behavior will face appropriate consequences.







Read the full statement below:





