At least 1,301 people died during Hajj - Saudi Arabia

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

At least 1,301 people died during this year's Hajj, mostly unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 50C (122F).



Over three-quarters of the deceased lacked official permits and were exposed to direct sunlight without adequate shelter. Many were elderly or chronically ill.



Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel highlighted efforts to raise awareness about heat stress. Nearly half a million pilgrims received medical treatment, including over 140,000 without permits. Saudi Arabia has faced criticism for not providing sufficient safety measures for unregistered pilgrims.



Egypt, Indonesia, and India reported significant citizen deaths. Unauthorized pilgrimages have led to legal actions against several tourism companies and travel agents.