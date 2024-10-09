At least 115,200 children affected by myopia – Dr Addy

Health News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghana is facing a surge in myopia (near-sightedness) among children, affecting an estimated 115,200 kids due to increased screen time and reduced outdoor activities.



Dr. James Addy of HCP Cure Blindness Project highlighted the issue ahead of World Sight Day, warning of long-term health, educational, and economic impacts. He urged parents to prioritize annual eye check-ups for children and suggested reducing screen time.



Dr. Addy also called for the inclusion of spectacles in the National Health Insurance Scheme to improve eye care access.



This year’s World Sight Day theme is “Love Your Eyes.”