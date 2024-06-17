At least 14 Hajj pilgrims die in intense heat

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

At least 19 pilgrims have died during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to intense heat.



Fourteen Jordanians and five Iranians have died, while 17 Jordanians are reported missing. Temperatures have exceeded 46°C, causing 225 cases of heat stress.



Saudi officials have set up climate-controlled areas, distributed water, and advised pilgrims to protect themselves from the sun.



The pilgrimage will end on Wednesday. Last year, at least 240 people died, and in 2015, a deadly crush killed over 2,000 people.