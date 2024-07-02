You are here: HomeNews2024 07 02Article 1956287

Source: BBC

At least one dead as Hurricane Beryl batters Carribean

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 storm with winds near 150mph, has caused significant devastation in the Caribbean, resulting in at least one death and widespread power outages.

Thousands are in temporary shelters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and St. Lucia. The hurricane is heading west toward Jamaica and is expected to hit southeast Mexico by week's end.

Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell described Carriacou Island as "flattened," while St. Vincent's Ralph Gonsalves reported potential further fatalities.

Residents have been urged to seek shelter, with authorities warning of potentially catastrophic damage.

