Atik Mohammed criticizes Special Prosecutor over Cecilia Dapaah case handling

Atik Mohammed has voiced his disapproval of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng's handling of the Cecilia Dapaah money laundering accusations.



The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has disclosed that it returned the docket on Cecilia Dapaah's case received from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). Following investigations, the OSP transferred the case to EOCO due to a lack of direct evidence of corruption.



However, EOCO's Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, revealed that they couldn't proceed with their investigations as the provided materials were insufficient.



She emphasized the need for transparency in such cases and announced their decision to return the empty docket to the Attorney-General. Reacting to this development, Atik Mohammed criticized Kissi Agyebeng's performance, branding him as incompetent and questioning his track record as Special Prosecutor.