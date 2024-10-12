Atlantic Hall calls on campus security after clashing with Casely Hayford

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

The Atlantic Hall of the University of Cape Coast has called on management to deal with perpetrators from Casely Hayford who got their members injured during a clash.



Though the cause of the fight is unknown, some members believe Atlantic hall is full of weak guys who sent know how to stand and fight. The letter



Read full articleis calling on the Campus authorities to act before they take matters in their own hands.



READ THE LETTER BELOW



ATLANTIC HALL

UNIVERSITY OF CAPE COAST



NOTICE TO THE UCC CAMPUS SECURITY AND UCC MANAGEMENT





The Atlantic Hall condemns the attack on the Atlantic Hall and the subsequent destruction of hall properties by some Casely Hayford students in the late hours of Sunday, 23rd June 2024. These actions. which have led to the injury of some students, will not be taken lightly. We also call out the bias and gross incompetence of UCC CAMPUS SECURITY, who escorted these unscrupulous Casely Hayford affiliates to the old site to perpetrate such heinous acts.



The composure and discipline of Atlantic Hall members should not be mistaken for weakness. We cannot always ask our affiliates to comport themselves while others are allowed to misbehave. We believe in the rule of law and expect actions to be taken AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. If nothing is done promptly and these Casely Hayford perpetrators are not held accountable for their actions by the university authorities, WE WILL TAKE MATTERS INTO OUR OWN HANDS. You do not come to someone's home, provoke them, and not expect a response.



To our fellow Mariners, stay calm, tend to our injured, and prepare for when no action is taken against this barbaric act.





Long live ATL,

Long live UCC,

ATL RULES SINCE 1962.