Ato Forson challenges Henry Quartey to name NDC MPs involved in alleged recruitment

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called on Interior Minister Henry Quartey to identify the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs allegedly involved in recommending individuals for recruitment into security agencies.



In a post on X, Ato Forson described Quartey’s claims as alarming and baseless. He argued that the accusations are a diversion tactic to shift focus from the government’s purported covert and unlawful recruitment practices ahead of the December 7 general elections.



Quartey, during an interview on Accra-based Neat FM on May 21, hinted that he could disclose the names of NDC MPs and their recommended recruits if challenged.



In response, Ato Forson challenged the Minister to provide evidence or stop making unfounded accusations. He urged the government to cease improper recruitment practices and focus on transparency and fairness.



"I challenge the Interior Minister to name the individuals he claims were brought forward by NDC MPs for recruitment. Let us move away from rhetoric and towards accountability. If the Minister cannot provide these names, then his statements must be seen for what they are: an attempt to distract from the substantive concerns we have raised," Ato Forson stated.



