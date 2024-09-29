Ato Forson donates GH¢1,150,000 to support constituencies in the Central Region

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has donated GH¢50,000 to each of the 23 constituencies in the Central Region, totaling GH¢1,150,000, to support the NDC’s campaign for the December 7 elections.



The donation, aimed at ensuring a strong victory for the party, was presented by National Communication Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi during a meeting with the Regional Executive body and parliamentary candidates on September 26, 2024.



Regional officials expressed their deep gratitude for Forson's ongoing support.