Ato Forson donates GH¢1,150,000 to support constituencies in the Central Region

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson has donated GH¢50,000 to each of the 23 constituencies in the Central Region, totaling GH¢1,150,000, to support the NDC’s campaign for the December 7 elections.

The donation, aimed at ensuring a strong victory for the party, was presented by National Communication Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi during a meeting with the Regional Executive body and parliamentary candidates on September 26, 2024.

Regional officials expressed their deep gratitude for Forson's ongoing support.

