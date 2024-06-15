Ato Forson is a good guy...please, settle this out of court - Allotey Jacobs 'begs' A-G

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has appealed to Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to drop charges against Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson over a controversial ambulance purchase.



Dr. Ato Forson faces trial for causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state during his tenure as Minister.



Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, described Dr. Forson as a good man following instructions and urged an out-of-court settlement. The charges relate to a 2014-2016 deal involving the purchase of 30 faulty ambulances from Dubai-based Big Sea General Trading Limited.