You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944365

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

    

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Ato Forson is the one recruiting his relatives and the youth into the security agencies – NPP

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cassiel Ato Forson Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demanded an apology from MP Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for alleging that the government is recruiting party thugs into security agencies.

Constituency Communications Director Paa Kojo Yankson refuted Forson's claims, labeling him a hypocrite and accusing him of using his position to secure jobs for relatives and young people in security services.

Yankson specifically mentioned Forson's twin brothers, who have joined the police and customs, and criticized Forson for campaigning on his ability to help youth gain such positions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment