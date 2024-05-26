Ato Forson’s ambulance case: NDC Executives threaten to storm High Court

Politics of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The Central Regional Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have expressed their concerns over the recent events at the Accra High Court regarding the trial of Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson’s ambulance case.



The Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, stated that they will stand by Dr. Ato Forson and defend his reputation by being present at the Accra High Court on the next adjourned date.



They emphasized the importance of supporting Dr. Ato Forson, highlighting his strong support base and his affiliation with a prominent political party in the region.