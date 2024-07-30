Ato Forson’s trial should not have happened in the first place – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: 3news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed that the trial of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson over the ambulance purchase should never have begun, as he believes Dr. Forson was always innocent.



This sentiment was reinforced by the Court of Appeal's recent decision to acquit and discharge Dr. Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa.



The High Court had previously ordered them to open their defense, but the appeal court ruled the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence.



Mahama welcomed this verdict as a sign of justice, despite initial doubts due to the High Court's earlier stance.