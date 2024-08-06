Ato Forson speaks no better English than me – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), criticized the grammar of the new NDC Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Wontumi claims Forson, who replaced Haruna Iddrisu, speaks poor English and is no match for his predecessor.



He alleged that the NDC removed Haruna and former Chief Whip Muntaka Mohammed to protect John Mahama's presidential bid but failed to find strong replacements.



Wontumi also mocked that his own broken English brings him money. This leadership change has left the NDC's parliamentary front weak, according to Wontumi.