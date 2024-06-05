Ato Forson trial: Bring your audio if ours is doctored – Kwaku Boahen dares NPP

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a former NDC Deputy Director of Communications, has challenged the NPP to produce their own audio evidence to counter the NDC's audio evidence in the Ato Forson trial.



He questions why the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, did not raise objections in court when accused by Richard Jakpa, but instead issued a statement later.



Boahen claims the trial is a witch-hunt of Ato Forson, which the government spokesperson, Manasseh Atta Boahene, denies, stating that the court should be allowed to establish the truth.



The NPP has described the NDC's audio evidence as doctored.