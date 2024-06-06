Ato Forson trial: I’m still prosecuting the case, the judge only gave an advice to recuse myself – Dame

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: 3news

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has refused to recuse himself from prosecuting the case against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, despite the judge's advice.



Dame claimed the judge's advice was not binding, and he will continue to prosecute the case.



The court has dismissed Ato Forson's application for a mistrial, which was filed due to allegations of professional misconduct against Dame. Ato Forson's legal team had requested a mistrial, citing a leaked tape of a conversation between Dame and a third accused, Richard Jakpa, which they claimed showed Dame attempting to implicate Ato Forson.