You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943354

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: 3news

Ato Forson trial: NDC, NPP to hold separate press conferences today on Jakpa’s claim against Dame

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress

The NDC and NPP will hold separate press conferences today, May 28, addressing claims by Richard Jakpa against Attorney-General Godfred Dame in the Ato Forson trial.

The NDC's conference at 2 PM will be led by National Chair Johnson Asiedu Nketia, while the NPP's at 4 PM will feature private legal practitioner Frank Davies.

Jakpa accused Dame of improper conduct during court proceedings, claiming he was pressured to help build a case against Ato Forson.

The A-G's office denied these claims, stating Jakpa initiated plea bargaining, which was not accepted. Both parties aim to clarify their stances on the matter.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment