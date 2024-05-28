Ato Forson trial: NDC, NPP to hold separate press conferences today on Jakpa’s claim against Dame

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: 3news

The NDC and NPP will hold separate press conferences today, May 28, addressing claims by Richard Jakpa against Attorney-General Godfred Dame in the Ato Forson trial.



The NDC's conference at 2 PM will be led by National Chair Johnson Asiedu Nketia, while the NPP's at 4 PM will feature private legal practitioner Frank Davies.



Jakpa accused Dame of improper conduct during court proceedings, claiming he was pressured to help build a case against Ato Forson.



The A-G's office denied these claims, stating Jakpa initiated plea bargaining, which was not accepted. Both parties aim to clarify their stances on the matter.