Atta Akyea criticizes Bagbin over suspension of ministerial approval

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, has voiced his disapproval of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to halt the approval process for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s newly nominated ministers.



Atta Akyea criticized Bagbin's move, suggesting that an apology from the Speaker would be appropriate given the misunderstanding.



The suspension of the approval process was prompted by an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor.



However, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame argued that Parliament was not prohibited from continuing with the approval processes for ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.



Dame emphasized that Dafeamekpor’s lawsuit did not affect the approval process for new nominees as outlined in the constitution.



In an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Atta Akyea expressed concern over Bagbin’s decision, suggesting that an apology from Bagbin would prevent further disruption to government business caused by his misjudgment.



Atta Akyea highlighted the importance of acknowledging errors and correcting them to ensure the smooth operation of government affairs.



He emphasized that if he were in Bagbin’s position, he would acknowledge the mistake and retract the decision to suspend the approval process.