Atta Akyea’s ‘drunkard’ comments reckless and childish – Analyst

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Alex Emmanuel Nti has criticized Abuakwa South MP Atta Akyea for his recent comments suggesting that a "drunkard or alcoholic" should not be elected president.



Nti expressed disappointment in Atta Akyea, noting that as a respected politician and lawyer, such remarks were beneath him.



He argued that alcohol consumption is not illegal in Ghana, and using it as a campaign point is both reckless and immature.



Nti further urged politicians to focus on competence rather than resorting to insults, emphasizing that political leaders should serve as role models and avoid lowering the standards of political discourse.



