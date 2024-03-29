Atta Akyea urges ECG to release 'dumsor' timetable

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, has echoed the demand for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load-shedding schedule amid the ongoing power crisis.



Expressing his stance on the matter, Atta Akyea emphasized the necessity of having a timetable to inform consumers about potential power cuts and ensure equitable distribution of electricity.



He stressed the importance of transparency and professionalism in addressing the power challenges faced by both supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Atta Akyea emphasized the need for a structured approach to manage the power crisis until the situation stabilizes, advocating for the implementation of a timetable to provide clarity and minimize inconvenience to consumers.



Despite reports indicating the absence of a load-shedding timetable, Atta Akyea underscored the significance of its issuance to facilitate informed planning and mitigate disruptions caused by erratic power supply.