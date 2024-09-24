Atta-Mills Institute condemns Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s actions, Calls for peaceful protests

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Atta-Mills Institute, led by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has condemned Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement, for throwing away police car keys during a protest.



The Institute called the act "extreme lawlessness" and urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to denounce such behavior.



While supporting the protesters' right to peaceful assembly, the Institute stressed the importance of maintaining lawful conduct to avoid escalating tensions with security forces.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests are aimed at addressing the high cost of living and demanding economic reforms.