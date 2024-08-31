You are here: HomeNews2024 08 31Article 1975469

Source: peacefmonline.com

Attacks On Mahama: Don't push us, we can ‘crush' your Gov't before elections - NDC warns NPP

Mustapha Gbande Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has warned the NPP to stop making derogatory remarks about their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on NEAT FM, he threatened that if the NPP persists, the NDC will retaliate strongly before the December 7 elections.

This comes after NPP's Samuel Atta Akyea indirectly called Mahama a 'drunkard,' prompting the NDC to demand an apology.

The NPP Youth Wing has dismissed the apology request, defending Atta Akyea and challenging the NDC’s claims.

