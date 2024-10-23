Attempted suicide no longer an offense – CJ to Judges

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Judges and magistrates have been informed that attempted suicide is no longer a criminal offense in Ghana.



A memo from Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, issued through Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela C.A.



Koranteng, stated that the Criminal Offences Amendment Act, 2023 (Act 1092), decriminalizes attempted suicide.



As a result, individuals who attempt suicide will no longer face prosecution or conviction under the law.