You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1947938

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Attorney-General, Ministry of Justice should be decoupled – NPP Communicator advocates

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Enoch Afoakwa Enoch Afoakwa

Enoch Afoakwa, an NPP Communication Team member, has called for the separation of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice offices, with distinct mandates.

He believed this will ensure sanctity in the judicial process and protect citizens' rights and liberties.

Afoakwa argued that the current fusion of roles creates a conflict of interest, where the Attorney-General, as Minister of Justice, is responsible for both prosecuting and protecting citizens' rights.

He made these comments amid calls for Attorney-General Godfred Dame to recuse himself from the ambulance purchase trial, which Dame has ignored, stating that he will continue prosecuting the case.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment