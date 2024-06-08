Attorney-General, Ministry of Justice should be decoupled – NPP Communicator advocates

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Enoch Afoakwa, an NPP Communication Team member, has called for the separation of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice offices, with distinct mandates.



He believed this will ensure sanctity in the judicial process and protect citizens' rights and liberties.



Afoakwa argued that the current fusion of roles creates a conflict of interest, where the Attorney-General, as Minister of Justice, is responsible for both prosecuting and protecting citizens' rights.



He made these comments amid calls for Attorney-General Godfred Dame to recuse himself from the ambulance purchase trial, which Dame has ignored, stating that he will continue prosecuting the case.