Attorney General advocates for live coverage of anti-LGBTQ bill proceedings

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has urged the Chief Justice to permit live coverage of court proceedings concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ bill. The Attorney General cited the substantial public interest surrounding the bill as the rationale behind the request.



In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General recommended that media outlets, including radio and television, be granted full access to relevant courts to cover all proceedings related to the bill. The cases in question include lawsuits filed by Dr. Amanda Odoi and Richard Dela Sky against the Speaker of Parliament and other parties.



Dr. Amanda Odoi, a researcher at the University of Cape Coast, and Richard Dela Sky, a broadcast journalist and legal practitioner, are set to appear before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to present their respective challenges against the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and its potential enactment.



The lawsuits filed by Odoi and Sky have effectively halted the bill's progression from parliament to the Presidency for potential assent by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo. President Akufo-Addo has refrained from receiving the bill pending the Supreme Court's decision on the legal challenges.



Richard Dela Sky's lawsuit contests the constitutionality of Parliament's passage of the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill," arguing that it violates several provisions of the 1992 Constitution. Sky seeks various reliefs, including a declaration that the Speaker of Parliament contravened constitutional provisions by allowing the bill to proceed.



The bill, which prohibits LGBTQ activities and their advocacy, promotion, and funding, was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024. President Akufo-Addo has opted to await the Supreme Court's ruling before making a decision on the contentious legislation.