Attorney General calls for police probe into alleged child marriage in Nungua

Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Attorney-General

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice has formally requested the Inspector General of Police to launch an investigation into the purported marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua and a girl claimed to be 16-year-old.

In response to the public outcry over the issue, the Attorney General's office, through Deputy Attorney-General Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has issued a letter urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

The letter emphasizes that if the allegations are substantiated, all individuals involved must face prosecution for the criminal offense.

The Attorney General's office has offered full cooperation with the police investigation and urged prompt action to address the matter.

Below is the statement from the Office of the Attorney Genenral:

