Attorney General has not overstepped his boundaries says Professor Kwame Gyan

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

Professor Kwame Gyan of the University of Ghana School of Law asserts that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame did not overstep his boundaries in engaging with Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the Republic vs. Cassiel Ato Forson case.



Speaking on Asaase Radio, Professor Gyan emphasized that the AG's open-door policy is mandated by law and essential for justice.



He highlighted the AG’s role in ensuring fairness, referencing instances where Dame acted in the best interests of accused persons.



The NPP has praised Dame's achievements, dismissing calls for his resignation as baseless.