Attorney-General opposes Ato Forson’s application for mistrial

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has opposed Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's mistrial application in the ambulance case, citing it as unknown in Ghana's laws.



Dame asserted his constitutional duty to prosecute, arguing against immunity from prosecution.



Forson's lawyers filed a supplementary affidavit and referenced allegations against Dame by third accused Richard Jakpa and a leaked telephone conversation.



Forson sought a mistrial, alleging Dame's misconduct undermines justice. Failure to address this, he argues, would erode public trust.



The application is set for June 4, 2024. Dame denies wrongdoing, maintaining his prosecution stance in the ongoing case.